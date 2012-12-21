Obama and family to leave for Hawaii on Friday evening - White House

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks about the fiscal cliff at the White House in Washington December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama and his family are slated to depart for his native state of Hawaii on Friday evening, the White House said shortly after Obama delivered a statement on the fiscal cliff standoff.

Obama had told reporters “see you next week” at the end of his appearance in the briefing room, but the White House did not specify when the president would return to Washington. The Obama family have traditionally spent their Christmas holidays in Honolulu.