Obama warns Defense Department civilians of furloughs during shutdown
#Politics
October 1, 2013

Obama warns Defense Department civilians of furloughs during shutdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama finishes a statement to the media about the government shutdown in the briefing room of the White House in Washington September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama told U.S. troops in a televised message that they will remain on “normal duty status” during a government shutdown that began on Tuesday, but warned civilian Defense Department employees of possible furloughs.

“I know the days ahead could mean more uncertainty, including possible furloughs,” Obama said in a message broadcast on Armed Forces Television.

“And I know this comes on top of the furloughs that many of you already endured this summer. You and your families deserve better than the dysfunction we’re seeing in Congress,” Obama said, vowing to get Congress to reopen the government as soon as possible.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Walsh

