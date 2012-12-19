FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
December 19, 2012 / 3:11 PM / in 5 years

Obama would veto Republican "Plan B" on fiscal cliff: White House

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the White House in Washington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama would veto the House Republican “Plan B” tax proposal designed to avert January 1 tax hikes, the White House said on Wednesday, saying the plan does not do enough to balance spending cuts and tax increases.

The veto threat comes less than two weeks before a series of tax hikes and automatic budget cuts that could push the U.S. economy toward a so-called fiscal cliff and trigger another recession.

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives could vote on Thursday on a “Plan B” tax bill that House Speaker John Boehner said would extend low tax rates, except on income of $1 million and above.

The White House has said Obama would accept a deal that puts the threshold for income tax hikes at $400,000, a higher threshold than his initial offer.

“The President urges the Republican leadership to work with us to resolve remaining differences and find a reasonable solution to this situation today,” White House Communications Director Dan Pfeiffer said in a statement.

Reporting By Matt Spetalnick, Mark Felsenthal and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Alistair Bell and David Brunnstrom

