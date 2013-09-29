FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
House approves one-year 'Obamacare' delay in spending bill
September 29, 2013 / 4:27 AM / 4 years ago

House approves one-year 'Obamacare' delay in spending bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. House Majority Leader Eric Cantor (R-VA) (C) walks into the offices of Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) (not pictured) during a rare late-night Saturday session at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The House of Representatives on Sunday, ignoring a White House veto threat, approved a one-year delay in funding major provisions of President Barack Obama’s landmark healthcare law as part of a government funding bill.

Republicans attached the amendment to a bill that is needed to keep federal agencies operating beyond September 30 when a new fiscal year begins.

The move brought the U.S. government closer to shutting down on Tuesday amid deep divisions between Republicans and Democrats.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
