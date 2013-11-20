FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says could quickly run out of cash without higher debt cap
November 20, 2013

U.S. says could quickly run out of cash without higher debt cap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration warned on Wednesday that it would likely begin defaulting on its obligations within a month of February 7 if Congress does not raise a cap on government borrowing by then.

Obama signed into law a bill last month that suspended a $16.7 trillion cap on the national debt until February 7, when it will reset to whatever level the debt has reached.

Absent a decision to raise it again, the Treasury Department has tools known as “extraordinary measures” to manage its cash a little longer before it starts missing payments.

“There’s no indication right now that extraordinary measures would last longer than a month,” a Treasury official said.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Sandra Maler

