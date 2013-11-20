U.S. says could quickly run out of cash without higher debt cap

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration warned on Wednesday that it would likely begin defaulting on its obligations within a month of February 7 if Congress does not raise a cap on government borrowing by then.

Obama signed into law a bill last month that suspended a $16.7 trillion cap on the national debt until February 7, when it will reset to whatever level the debt has reached.

Absent a decision to raise it again, the Treasury Department has tools known as “extraordinary measures” to manage its cash a little longer before it starts missing payments.

“There’s no indication right now that extraordinary measures would last longer than a month,” a Treasury official said.