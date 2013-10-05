FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House passes bill to retroactively pay furloughed government workers
October 5, 2013 / 3:04 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. House passes bill to retroactively pay furloughed government workers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Representative Luke Messer (R-IN) (3rd L) arrives with his family for a vote at the U.S. Capitol in Washington October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives unanimously approved a bill on Saturday that would retroactively pay 800,000 furloughed workers once the now 5-day-old government shutdown ends.

The measure now goes to the Democratic-led Senate for concurrence. The White House has said that President Barack Obama will sign it into law. There is no end in sight to the shutdown, and there are still no bipartisan negotiations.

Reporting by Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Vicki Allen

