Pelosi on spending bill: lifting crude oil ban might cost U.S. jobs
#Politics
December 16, 2015 / 3:47 PM / 2 years ago

Pelosi on spending bill: lifting crude oil ban might cost U.S. jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), (L), sits down for an interview with Reuters on House legislative plans, in her office at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday she was concerned American jobs could be lost by lifting the crude oil export ban as part of the sweeping spending bill before Congress this week.

“There are concerns we have about jobs, that jobs would leave the country because of lifting the ban on crude oil exports,” Pelosi told reporters after meeting with fellow Democrats about the bill. She said work needs to be done on the bill, expected to be voted on by the House of Representatives and Senate in coming days to protect those jobs.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
