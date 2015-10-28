FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
House Democrats to provide votes for passing fiscal bill: Pelosi
Sections
Featured
Amazon opens bidding to cities for second headquarters
Business
Amazon opens bidding to cities for second headquarters
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
October 28, 2015 / 3:30 PM / 2 years ago

House Democrats to provide votes for passing fiscal bill: Pelosi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi holds a news conference on the upcoming budget reforms and legislation on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives will ensure passage of a bill locking in a two-year budget and extending government borrowing authority until March 2017, House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday.

Speaking to a small group of reporters, Pelosi predicted that Democrats will provide the majority of the votes for the legislation, augmented by “a basic number” of Republican votes.

House leaders are attempting to pass the bill on Wednesday and send it to the Senate for final approval.

Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.