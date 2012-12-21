FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senator says asked to gather House Republican votes for "Plan B"
December 21, 2012 / 12:51 AM / in 5 years

Senator says asked to gather House Republican votes for "Plan B"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Rob Portman said on Thursday he has been asked to urge fellow Republicans in the House of Representatives to back Speaker John Boehner’s tax bill designed to help avert the “fiscal cliff.”

Portman joined Boehner and other top Republicans in the speaker’s office shortly after the House abruptly recessed while party leaders seek to muster the votes to pass the bill. The White House has threatened to veto the bill should it pass both the House and Senate.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
