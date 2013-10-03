FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate Democrats to insist on 'clean' debt limit bill: Reid
October 3, 2013

Senate Democrats to insist on 'clean' debt limit bill: Reid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid checks his watch after a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Democrats will insist on “clean” bills to raise the federal debt limit and restore government funding that are free of conditions, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Thursday.

“We will act on a clean debt ceiling,” Reid told reporters.

The Treasury has forecast that it will exhaust all of its borrowing capacity on October 17 if Congress fails to raise the $16.7 trillion U.S. debt limit, putting the United States at risk of a historic default that economists say would cause major turmoil in global financial markets and economies.

Reporting By David Lawder

