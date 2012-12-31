FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
"Significant differences" stand in way of fiscal cliff deal: Reid
December 31, 2012 / 12:13 AM / in 5 years

"Significant differences" stand in way of fiscal cliff deal: Reid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said Democrats and Republicans need to resolve significant differences to reach a deal to averting the “fiscal cliff” of looming tax hikes and spending cuts.

“There are still significant differences between the two sides,” Reid said on the Senate floor, adding that negotiations were continuing.

“There is still time left to reach an agreement and we intend to continue negotiations,” he added.

Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Christopher Wilson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
