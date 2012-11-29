No reasonable fiscal proposal yet from Republicans: Reid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic Senate leader Harry Reid on Thursday said Democrats are still waiting for a reasonable proposal from Republicans to resolve a stalemate over the “fiscal cliff” of tax hikes and spending cuts looming at year’s end.

“We need a proposal from them,” Reid told reporters.

He made the comments shortly after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, the top Republican, emerged from a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, telling reporters he was disappointed in progress of the talks.