Reid: lawmakers likely to return after Christmas to work on "fiscal cliff"

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Members of the U.S. Congress will likely have to return to work right after Christmas to complete work on the “fiscal cliff,” Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid told colleagues on Monday.

In opening the Senate after a weekend break, Reid said: “We will see if anything changes, but it appears that we’re going to be coming back the day after Christmas to complete work on the fiscal cliff.” Top Democratic and Republican aides said earlier in the day that negotiators appear nearing a deficit-reduction deal, but that a vote on it likely will not occur until at least next week. They face a New Year’s Eve deadline.