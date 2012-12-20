FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate won't consider alternative fiscal plan from Republicans
December 20, 2012 / 5:39 PM / in 5 years

Senate won't consider alternative fiscal plan from Republicans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) speaks to the media about the "fiscal cliff" on Capitol Hill in Washington December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will not consider the alternative package of tax hikes on millionaires and spending cuts expected to be passed by House Republicans on Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said.

Reid said the so-called ‘Plan B’ measures to deal with year-end automatic tax hikes and spending cuts are a “non-starter” for the Democratic-controlled Senate. The issue has stalled negotiations between the White House and House Speaker John Boehner.

Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler

