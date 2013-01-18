FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate's Reid reassured by Republicans' debt ceiling move
January 18, 2013 / 6:44 PM / 5 years ago

Senate's Reid reassured by Republicans' debt ceiling move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid speaks to reporters in the Capitol in Washington December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid’s office said on Friday that if the Republican-led House of Representatives can pass a “clean” debt ceiling increase, the Democrat-majority Senate “will be happy to consider it.”

“It is reassuring to see Republicans beginning to back off their threat to hold our economy hostage,” Reid’s spokesman Adam Jentleson said in a statement.

The statement was issued after House Majority Leader Eric Cantor, a Republican, said the House would consider a bill next week to extend the U.S. debt limit by three months.

Reporting by Alistair Bell; Editing by Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
