September 23, 2013 / 6:26 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Senate leader warns against Obamacare-funding bill link

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, (D-NV) speaks to reporters after Senate luncheons as he is accompanied by Sen. Jeff Merkley, (D-OR) and Sen. Tom Udall (D-NM) at Capitol Hill in Washington, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat, warned congressional Republicans on Monday that he will not go along with any temporary government spending bill that contains controversial add-ons, such as denying funds for “Obamacare.”

With just a week before funding for U.S. agencies is set to expire unless Congress acts, Reid said that House of Representatives leaders in coming days will “face a choice: Either pass a clean CR or shut down the federal government.”

A “CR” is shorthand for a “continuing resolution,” which is a temporary funding bill to keep government operating in the fiscal year starting October 1.

Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
