Senate Democrats reject House Republican debt limit plan

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat, on Thursday rejected plans by Republicans in the House of Representatives to advance a debt limit increase bill that contains measures such as delaying “Obamacare.”

Reid, speaking to reporters, rejected the debt limit increase bill House Republicans hope to vote on in coming days just hours after they unveiled it.

Treasury Secretary Jack Lew has informed Congress that the U.S. government will hit its $16.7 trillion limit on borrowing by October 17.