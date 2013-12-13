FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate to start budget bill debate on Tuesday: Reid
December 13, 2013 / 4:30 PM / 4 years ago

Senate to start budget bill debate on Tuesday: Reid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) arrives at a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Senate will begin debate on a two-year bipartisan budget agreement on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Friday.

Reid said the Senate aimed to finish its business, including passage of the budget bill, by the end of next week when the Senate breaks for a holiday recess. The measure, which sets spending levels and aims to avoid a government shutdown through October 1, 2015, won overwhelming approval in the House of Representatives on Thursday evening.

Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
