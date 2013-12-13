Senate to start budget bill debate on Tuesday: Reid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Senate will begin debate on a two-year bipartisan budget agreement on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Friday.

Reid said the Senate aimed to finish its business, including passage of the budget bill, by the end of next week when the Senate breaks for a holiday recess. The measure, which sets spending levels and aims to avoid a government shutdown through October 1, 2015, won overwhelming approval in the House of Representatives on Thursday evening.