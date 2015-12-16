FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate Democratic leader Reid: government spending bill 'good'
December 16, 2015 / 4:27 PM / 2 years ago

Senate Democratic leader Reid: government spending bill 'good'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid said on Wednesday that a $1.15 trillion U.S. government spending bill was good legislation representing “the art of compromise.”

Reid, in his first public remarks on the bill that was agreed to on Tuesday and filed early Wednesday, said Democrats had managed to turn away most of the policy riders that Republicans had wanted to attach during negotiations over the legislation. He urged its quick passage.

“This compromise isn’t perfect, but it’s good,” Reid said on the Senate floor.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Susan Heavey

