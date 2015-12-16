Senate Democratic leader Reid: government spending bill 'good'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid said on Wednesday that a $1.15 trillion U.S. government spending bill was good legislation representing “the art of compromise.”

Reid, in his first public remarks on the bill that was agreed to on Tuesday and filed early Wednesday, said Democrats had managed to turn away most of the policy riders that Republicans had wanted to attach during negotiations over the legislation. He urged its quick passage.

“This compromise isn’t perfect, but it’s good,” Reid said on the Senate floor.