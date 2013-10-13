FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Democrat Reid says he will keep talking to Republican McConnell on debt limit
October 13, 2013 / 9:05 PM / 4 years ago

Democrat Reid says he will keep talking to Republican McConnell on debt limit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(L-R) U.S. Senator Charles Schumer (D-NY), Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV), and Senator Richard Durbin (D-IL) attend a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Sunday that he had a “productive conversation” with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on efforts to reopen the U.S. government and raise the federal debt limit.

“Our discussions were substantive, and we’ll continue those discussions. I‘m optimistic about the prospects for a positive conclusion to the issues before this country today,” Reid said in remarks on the Senate floor.

He did not provide any specifics of the conversation. Democrats and Republicans remain divided over spending levels in any temporary government-funding measure.

Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Philip Barbara

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
