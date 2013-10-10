FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate Democratic leader Reid cautious on House Republican debt plan
#Politics
October 10, 2013 / 8:00 PM / 4 years ago

Senate Democratic leader Reid cautious on House Republican debt plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) is pictured on the steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid expressed caution on Thursday about a short-term debt ceiling increase plan that Republicans in the House of Representatives are working on aimed at ending a budget crisis in Washington.

Reid told reporters after he and other Senate Democrats met with President Barack Obama at the White House that he had yet to see details of the Republican plan.

“Let’s wait and see what the House does,” Reid said. He said he had seen reports of three different proposals.

Reid stressed that Democrats will not negotiate on budget issues with Republicans unless a 10-day government shutdown is ended.

“Not going to happen,” Reid said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Steve Holland and Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Eric Beech

