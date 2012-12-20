Reid: Senate will return Dec 27 if no pre-Christmas deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - If there is no pre-Christmas deal on “the fiscal cliff,” the U.S. Senate will return to work on December 27 and resume efforts to get one, Senate Democratic Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Thursday.

Reid announced the date as he and fellow Democratic leaders urged the Republican-led House of Representatives to pass a potentially pivotal tax-cut bill earlier approved by their chamber. The Senate may recess for the holidays as early as later today.