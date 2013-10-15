FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top Senate Democrat 'confident' of deal this week to avoid default
#Politics
October 15, 2013 / 2:31 PM / 4 years ago

Top Senate Democrat 'confident' of deal this week to avoid default

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) speaks to reporters during the 14th day of the partial government shut down in Washington October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Tuesday he was confident that Senate Democrats and Republicans can reach a comprehensive fiscal agreement this week that avoids a U.S. default on debt and other obligations.

“There are productive negotiations going on with the Republican leader. I‘m confident we’ll be able to reach a comprehensive agreement this week in time to avert a catastrophic default on the nation’s bills,” Reid said on the Senate floor.

“The Republican leader and I will keep our members informed as to how negotiations are going. And I express my appreciation to everyone for their patience,” Reid said.

Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
