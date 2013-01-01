Republicans concerned about lack of spending cuts in "fiscal cliff" bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives voiced concerns at a closed-door meeting on Tuesday about “the lack of spending cuts” in the Senate-passed “fiscal cliff” bill, a senior aide said.

The more than two-hour meeting ended with no decision on when the House may consider the bill and on what changes Republicans may offer. “Conversations with members will continue throughout the afternoon on a path forward,” said Rory Cooper, a spokesman for Republican leader Eric Cantor, the party’s No. 2 in the House.

Cooper said at the meeting House Speaker John Boehner and Cantor “laid out options to members and listened to feedback. The lack of spending cuts in the Senate bill was a universal concern among members in today’s meeting.”