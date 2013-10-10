U.S. House Republicans weigh 6-week debt limit hike

U.S. Representative Kurt Schrader (D-OR) (L) shakes hands with Representative Reid Ribble (R-WI) after both delivered remarks on behalf of No Labels, a group of Republican and Democrat Congressmen calling for a solution to end the U.S. Government shut down on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Republicans are still weighing a short-term debt-limit increase, possibly for six weeks, with no decisions going into a closed-door party meeting on Thursday, according to a senior Republican aide.

“It’s one of the options being considered,” the aide said, without outlining the other options. The aide also did not say whether any temporary increase in U.S. borrowing authority would contain policy changes, such as spending cuts or changes to President Barack Obama’s 2010 health care reform law.