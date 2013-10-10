FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republicans pitch temporary debt cap, budget talks: aide
October 10, 2013 / 11:12 PM / 4 years ago

Republicans pitch temporary debt cap, budget talks: aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Republicans on Thursday proposed at a meeting with President Barack Obama temporarily extending the debt limit and starting talks about reopening government, a spokesman for House Speaker John Boehner said.

The House Republicans also proposed formally appointing budget negotiators and while no final decisions were made, communications would continue throughout Thursday night, spokesman Brendan Buck said.

“It was a useful and productive conversation,” he said.

Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Eric Beech

