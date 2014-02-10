FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Republican leaders to meet on U.S. debt ceiling on Monday
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
February 10, 2014 / 8:30 PM / 4 years ago

Republican leaders to meet on U.S. debt ceiling on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Republican aides in the House of Representatives told Reuters that Republican leaders will convene later on Monday on how to deal with the looming deadline on raising the federal borrowing limit so the government would not have to delay its debt payments.

The Treasury Department has repeatedly warned Congress will run out of cash to pay its debt obligation, federal payrolls and retirement benefits by the end of February.

The Republican meeting raised hopes a longer-term deal to increase on the debt ceiling, currently at $16.7 trillion, might be made before the deadline.

The interest rate on one-month T-bills retreated on news of the meeting, as holders of the bills had become anxious about the debt ceiling in recent days. The one-month bill rate was last at 0.070 percent, down nearly 3 basis points from late on Friday. It rose to slightly above 0.100 percent earlier.

Reporting by David Lawder in Washington and by Richard Leong in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.