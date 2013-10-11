FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Senate Republicans call Obama meeting constructive, but no deal
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
Breakingviews
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
October 11, 2013 / 6:04 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Senate Republicans call Obama meeting constructive, but no deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republicans described their White House meeting with President Barack Obama on Friday as respectful and constructive, but they said no deal was reached to raise the debt limit or end a government shutdown.

“There was talks about everything,” said Senator Dan Coats of Indiana. “That was constructive. But there was no resolution” of differences over raising the debt limit and ending the 11-day shutdown. Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah said Obama expressed concerns about the duration of a House Republican proposal for a short-term extension of the debt limit.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.