Republican 'riders' blocking deal on spending bill: White House

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Paul Ryan (R-WI) (C) speaks to the assembled House after being elected as the new Speaker in Washington October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican insistence on “ideological riders” to a must-pass government spending bill is the obstacle holding up a final deal on the legislation, the White House said on Thursday.

“The differences that remain can be boiled down to the insistence on the part of Republicans to including ideological riders in the bill,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters. “The president isn’t going to go along with that.”