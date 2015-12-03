Government shutdown not likely: House Speaker Ryan

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks at the annual U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday said he does not anticipate a government shutdown and that lawmakers are moving ahead on legislation to fund federal agencies.

“I have no reason to believe that we’ll have a government shutdown,” Ryan said in an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program. “The Appropriations Committee, they’re working day and night negotiating a government funding bill. Those negotiations are ongoing right now.”