Government shutdown not likely: House Speaker Ryan
December 3, 2015 / 2:06 PM / 2 years ago

Government shutdown not likely: House Speaker Ryan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks at the annual U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday said he does not anticipate a government shutdown and that lawmakers are moving ahead on legislation to fund federal agencies.

“I have no reason to believe that we’ll have a government shutdown,” Ryan said in an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program. “The Appropriations Committee, they’re working day and night negotiating a government funding bill. Those negotiations are ongoing right now.”

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Lisa Lambert

