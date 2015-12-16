FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ryan says spending, tax bills will have bipartisan support
December 16, 2015 / 3:51 PM / 2 years ago

Ryan says spending, tax bills will have bipartisan support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) holds a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday said bills to fund the government and extend tax breaks are expected to garner support both from Republicans and Democrats in the chamber.

“In divided government, you don’t get everything you want. Republicans didn’t get all that we wanted, Democrats didn’t get all that... (they) wanted. This is a bipartisan compromise,” Ryan told reporters at a press conference.

“I do believe we will have bipartisan votes on both of these bills,” he said, adding that he has “no reason to believe we’re going to have a shutdown” of the federal government.

Reporting by David Lawder and Susan Cornwell, editing by David Alexander; Writing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
