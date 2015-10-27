FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ryan reserves judgment on budget deal, says process 'stinks'
October 27, 2015

Ryan reserves judgment on budget deal, says process 'stinks'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Representative Paul Ryan said on Tuesday he was reserving judgment on a U.S. budget agreement reached by the White House and congressional leaders and said the process leading to the deal “stinks.”

“I‘m reserving judgment on this agreement because I quite frankly haven’t seen it,” said Ryan, who expected to be elected on Thursday as the new speaker of the House of Representatives to succeed the retiring John Boehner.

“I think this process stinks,” he said. His comments made to reporters were shown on CNN.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Doina Chiacu

