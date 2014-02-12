FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate approves one-year extension of federal borrowing authority
February 12, 2014 / 8:25 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Senate approves one-year extension of federal borrowing authority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress approved legislation on Wednesday to extend U.S. federal borrowing authority for a year, bowing to President Barack Obama’s demands for a debt limit increase without any conditions.

Final action came as the Democratic-controlled Senate voted 55-43 to approve a “clean” hike in the debt ceiling, after an hour-long procedural vote. The measure now goes to Obama to be signed into law. The House of Representatives passed the measure on Tuesday.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Peter Cooney

