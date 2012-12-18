FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senator Reid rejects Boehner "fiscal cliff" backup plan
December 18, 2012 / 4:14 PM / in 5 years

Senator Reid rejects Boehner "fiscal cliff" backup plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid speaks to reporters in the Capitol in Washington December 13, 2012. Congressional leaders and the Obama administration are attempting to negotiate a deal to avoid the so-called "fiscal cliff" and work toward a deficit reduction package in the next session of Congress that begins in January. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House Speaker John Boehner’s backup plan that would simply extend low income tax rates for households with incomes below $1 million a year “cannot pass both houses of Congress,” Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Tuesday.

Reid, a Democrat, said Boehner instead should focus on reaching a broad deficit-reduction deal with President Barack Obama. “Now is the time to show leadership, not kick the can down the road,” Reid said.

Last July, Reid’s Democrats passed a bill in the Senate that would have continued low tax rates, which are set to expire on December 31, for families with net incomes below $250,000.

Reporting by Richard Cowan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
