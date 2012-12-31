Potential fiscal cliff deal emerges in Senate: sources

WASHINGTON, Dec 31 - U.S. Senate Republicans on Monday appeared to be coalescing around a potential solution to the “fiscal cliff” crisis with a plan that would continue expiring tax cuts for household incomes of up to $450,000, congressional sources said on Monday.
“I think a majority of our caucus will go along with it,” a senior Senate Republican aide told Reuters.
Senate Democrats had not yet expressed positions on the emerging deal.
