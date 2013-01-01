FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senate would refuse changes to fiscal cliff bill: aide
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 1, 2013 / 10:49 PM / 5 years ago

Senate would refuse changes to fiscal cliff bill: aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - If the House of Representatives makes changes to a Senate-passed bill aimed at averting the “fiscal cliff,” the Senate would not take up that legislation, a Senate Democratic leadership aide said on Tuesday.

Early on Tuesday, the Senate approved, with broad bipartisan support, legislation to avoid $600 billion in potentially harmful tax increases and spending cuts.

Republicans in the House, saying they are unhappy with the lack of spending cuts in the bill, are considering amending the Senate-passed measure. “We will not take up the House bill if they change the bipartisan agreement reached in the Senate,” said the aide, who asked not to be identified.

Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.