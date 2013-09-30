FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate defeats House move to delay Obamacare
September 30, 2013 / 6:30 PM / 4 years ago

Senate defeats House move to delay Obamacare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Democrats on Monday killed a proposal by the Republican-led House of Representatives to delay Obamacare for a year in return for temporary funding of the federal government beyond Monday.

By a partisan vote of 54 to 46, the Democratic-controlled Senate defeated the Obamacare delay and a House amendment repealing a medical device tax that were attached to an emergency spending bill.

The straight-forward funding bill that would run through November 15 is aimed at averting a government shutdown. It now goes back to the House, where its fate is unknown.

Reporting by Richard Cowan and Kim Dixon; Editing by Eric Beech

