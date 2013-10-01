FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate votes to kill Republican request for talks to end shutdown
October 1, 2013 / 4:20 AM / 4 years ago

Senate votes to kill Republican request for talks to end shutdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - As expected, the Senate on Tuesday voted to kill Republicans’ latest attempts to modify an emergency government funding bill, just hours after federal agencies, national parks and programs began shutting down.

The Senate voted 54-46 to table the request from the House of Representatives to start formal negotiations to end the impasse and make changes to President Barack Obama’s health care law, including a year delay to a requirement that individuals acquire health insurance.

Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Doina Chiacu

