U.S. spending, tax, oil export bill advances in Senate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Friday voted to advance a massive, combined bill to provide $1.1 trillion in government funding and $680 billion in tax breaks over 10 years, and allows U.S. crude oil exports for the first time in more than four decades.

The vote clears a procedural hurdle and sets up a vote, expected shortly, on final passage of the landmark fiscal legislation. The White House has said President Barack Obama supports the measure.