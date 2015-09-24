FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate blocks Republican bill denying Planned Parenthood funds
September 24, 2015 / 6:20 PM / 2 years ago

Senate blocks Republican bill denying Planned Parenthood funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign is pictured at the entrance to a Planned Parenthood building in New York August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday stopped an effort by Republicans to deny federal funding for women’s healthcare provider Planned Parenthood as part of a bill keeping government agencies operating on Oct. 1, the start of the new fiscal year.

The vote was still continuing.

The Senate is next expected to advance the same federal funding bill, but without the provision stopping Planned Parenthood funding. Planned Parenthood denies allegations that it has improperly used fetal tissue from abortions.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler

