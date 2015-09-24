Senate blocks Republican bill denying Planned Parenthood funds

A sign is pictured at the entrance to a Planned Parenthood building in New York August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday stopped an effort by Republicans to deny federal funding for women’s healthcare provider Planned Parenthood as part of a bill keeping government agencies operating on Oct. 1, the start of the new fiscal year.

The vote was still continuing.

The Senate is next expected to advance the same federal funding bill, but without the provision stopping Planned Parenthood funding. Planned Parenthood denies allegations that it has improperly used fetal tissue from abortions.