October 16, 2013 / 2:37 AM / 4 years ago

U.S. Senate will not announce fiscal deal on Tuesday: aides

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate leaders are continuing to negotiate on legislation to raise the nation’s borrowing authority and provide temporary government funding but a deal is not expected to be announced on Tuesday, Senate aides said.

Lawmakers said a deal was close but there remained details to be worked out. The Senate and House of Representatives are scheduled to hold sessions on Wednesday and they could debate any deal that Senate leaders ultimately strike.

Congress is racing against a Thursday deadline, when the Treasury Department says it will bump up against its legal borrowing limit.

Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by David Brunnstrom

