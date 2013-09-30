FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
House Republican predicts no government shutdown
#Politics
September 30, 2013

House Republican predicts no government shutdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior Republican in the House of Representatives on Monday said he thought there would not be a shutdown of federal government agencies at midnight, but he did not provide details on how that might be avoided.

“I think we are not going to shut down the government. We are going to do the right thing,” said Representative Pete Sessions, the chairman of the powerful House Rules Committee. “This is halftime,” Sessions said.

Sessions made his remark to reporters before entering a closed meeting of House Republicans.

Reporting by Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Eric Beech

