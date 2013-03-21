House approves funding bill to avert government shutdown

(L-R) U.S. Representative Peter King (R-NY), Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny, U.S. President Barack Obama and U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) walk down the U.S. Capitol steps together following a St. Patrick's Day lunch in Washington, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The House of Representatives on Thursday approved a Senate-passed bill to avert a government shutdown next week that also provides the military and some domestic agencies more flexibility in dealing with $85 billion in automatic spending cuts.

The stop-gap measure, which funds government agencies and discretionary programs through the September 30 end of the current fiscal year, won approval in a 318-109 vote, and now moves to President Barack Obama’s Desk to be signed into law. New spending legislation was needed by March 27 to avoid a broad government shutdown.