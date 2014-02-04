U.S. starts emergency measures to buy time under debt ceiling

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration on Tuesday said it would start using accounting measures that will help the government pay its bills for a few weeks after a new limit on public debt takes effect this weekend.

The Treasury Department said it will suspend issuance of state and local government series securities - known as “slugs” - beginning on Friday.

In October, Congress and the administration suspended a $16.7 trillion cap on borrowing until February 7. If the debt ceiling isn’t raised by then, Treasury has an array of accounting measures it can use for a short time to keep just under the new limit.

Slugs are low-interest Treasury securities offered to state and local governments to invest proceeds from municipal bond sales.

Treasury Secretary Jack Lew has said the accounting measures can only keep the government from missing payments on its obligations until the end of February.

After then, the Treasury would lose its ability to borrow and would pay its bills by relying on incoming revenue and any cash left in public coffers. Lew said on Feb 3 the money would run out “very soon” and lead to missed payments. The nation’s obligations include everything from Social Security pensions to interest on the national debt.

Many economists think a U.S. default could trigger a financial panic and perhaps even an economic depression.

Washington has danced perilously close to the edge of default several times since 2011, and this year some Republicans pledge to extract policy concessions from Democrats before they allow the debt limit to rise.