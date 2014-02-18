FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Treasury ends emergency debt measure
February 18, 2014 / 2:46 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Treasury ends emergency debt measure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday it would resume selling state and local government series securities after suspending their sale earlier this month in a measure aimed at helping the government pay its bills.

The Treasury said it will resume issuance of the securities, known as “slugs,” at 12:00 pm (1700 GMT).

The Treasury can resume the sales, which were suspended on February 7 to assist the Treasury’s management of the nation’s debt subject to limit, because Congress and the Obama administration suspended a cap on federal borrowing through March 15, 2015.

Slugs are low-interest Treasury securities offered to state and local governments to invest proceeds from municipal bond sales.

(In the third paragraph, corrects date slugs securites were suspended)

Reporting by Andrea Ricci; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

