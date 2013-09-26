FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2013 / 9:43 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Senate aims to pass emergency spending bill on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate has scheduled a vote on Friday to pass an emergency spending bill, shortening its debate in an attempt to work out a deal with the House of Representatives before a Monday night deadline when all government funds will be exhausted.

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid announced the faster timetable. The Senate had been on a schedule for passing the six-week funding bill sometime this weekend.

Earlier in the day, Republican Senators Ted Cruz and Mike Lee blocked efforts to pass the measure on Thursday.

Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler

