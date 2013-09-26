U.S. Senate aims to pass emergency spending bill on Friday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate has scheduled a vote on Friday to pass an emergency spending bill, shortening its debate in an attempt to work out a deal with the House of Representatives before a Monday night deadline when all government funds will be exhausted.

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid announced the faster timetable. The Senate had been on a schedule for passing the six-week funding bill sometime this weekend.

Earlier in the day, Republican Senators Ted Cruz and Mike Lee blocked efforts to pass the measure on Thursday.