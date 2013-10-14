Senators weigh short-term government spending bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Negotiations under way in the U.S. Senate to end a 14-day-old government shutdown could pave the way for a bill that would fund the federal government until no later than January 15, according to a Senate aide.

The spending would be at current levels, containing the across-the-board spending cuts, known as the sequester, that were triggered earlier this year.

“I‘m very optimistic we will reach an agreement,” Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on the Senate floor.