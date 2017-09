Newly elected Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Paul Ryan (R-WI) (C) speaks to the assembled House after being elected as the new Speaker in Washington October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday it was hopeful Republicans would abandon efforts to include “ideological” proposals in a spending bill before an upcoming deadline that could trigger a shutdown of the U.S. government.