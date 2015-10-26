FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. spending to rise by $80 billion over two years, under possible deal
#Politics
October 26, 2015 / 6:16 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. spending to rise by $80 billion over two years, under possible deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The United States Capitol Dome is seen before dawn in Washington March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A fiscal deal that could emerge in the Congress soon would tentatively raise spending by $50 billion in the current fiscal year and $30 billion in fiscal 2017, according to a Senate source.

The two-year budget deal being negotiated by Democrats and Republicans in Congress and the Obama administration would see the added spending rise evenly between military and domestic programs, the source said.

Some of the offsets to pay for higher spending were still under negotiation, however, according to congressional sources.

Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
