U.S. House stenographer who ranted about Freemasons being evaluated

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A House of Representatives floor stenographer who stood before the dais ranting about Freemasons was taken to a hospital for evaluation, the U.S. Capitol Police said on Thursday.

The woman was hauled out of the chamber during Wednesday’s late night vote on raising the debt ceiling and funding the federal government.

As the bill sailed toward final passage, the woman seized a microphone and began shouting in front of the presiding lawmaker, according to a C-SPAN video. To see the video, click on reut.rs/1ar6JFg; the woman can be seen behind the "YEA" superimposed on the screen.

“He will not be mocked. The greatest deception here is this is not one nation under God. It never was. Had it been it would not have been - no - it would not have been, the Constitution would not have been written by Freemasons,” the woman shouted as lawmakers stared in amazement and the presiding officer pounded the gavel.

“They go against God. You cannot serve two masters. You cannot serve two masters. Praise be to God, the Lord Jesus Christ,” she yelled as she was led out of the chamber.

A Capitol Police spokesman said the woman was interviewed by officers and taken to a hospital for evaluation. He declined to identify her since she had not been arrested.

Freemasons are a centuries-old fraternal organization. Several of the United States’ founders, including George Washington, Benjamin Franklin and Paul Revere, were Freemasons.